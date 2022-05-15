The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 3.1% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,705,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $6.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,949,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,498. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.63 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.26.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.