The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Up 76.9% in April

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the April 15th total of 616,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,900.0 days.

NNWWF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded North West from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on North West from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

North West stock remained flat at $$26.87 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. North West has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

