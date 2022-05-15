The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 375,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,946 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $25,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Southern by 62.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,585,000 after purchasing an additional 938,769 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $49,357,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Southern by 114.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,602,000 after purchasing an additional 574,113 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Southern by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 644,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,186,000 after purchasing an additional 375,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 122.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,516 shares of company stock worth $24,720,479 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

