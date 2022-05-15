The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,782,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,261,994. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.86. The company has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.16.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.