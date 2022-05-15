The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $540.42 Million

Equities analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) to post sales of $540.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $526.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $553.04 million. Wendy’s reported sales of $493.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wendy’s.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $17.33. 4,447,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,600. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
