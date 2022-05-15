The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $540.42 Million

Equities analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) to post sales of $540.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $526.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $553.04 million. Wendy’s reported sales of $493.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wendy’s.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $17.33. 4,447,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,600. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

