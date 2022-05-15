The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Western Union alerts:

NYSE WU traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,073. Western Union has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,021,000 after buying an additional 1,678,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Western Union by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,320 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,647,000 after purchasing an additional 898,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,348,000 after purchasing an additional 820,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.