Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.69

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.69 and traded as low as C$3.29. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 10,447 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$316.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.64 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

