Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,371 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $61,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,831,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,457,676. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82. The firm has a market cap of $195.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($123.29) to £120 ($147.95) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($125.76) to £111 ($136.85) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($129.45) to £115 ($141.78) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £115 ($141.78) to £120 ($147.95) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

