Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,941 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Repay were worth $21,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Repay by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Repay by 4.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Repay by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Repay by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 194,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Repay by 26.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter.

RPAY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,364. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

