Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Acquires A$25,200.00 in Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz acquired 90,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,200.00 ($17,500.00).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Alexander Waislitz bought 173,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,440.00 ($33,638.89).

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Alexander Waislitz purchased 80,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$24,400.00 ($16,944.44).

On Thursday, April 28th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 15,264 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,655.52 ($3,233.00).

On Tuesday, April 26th, Alexander Waislitz bought 111,550 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$35,361.35 ($24,556.49).

On Friday, April 22nd, Alexander Waislitz purchased 288,450 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$92,304.00 ($64,100.00).

About Thorney Technologies (Get Rating)

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

