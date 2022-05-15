Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Acquires A$25,200.00 in Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz acquired 90,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,200.00 ($17,500.00).
Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 9th, Alexander Waislitz bought 173,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,440.00 ($33,638.89).
- On Tuesday, May 3rd, Alexander Waislitz purchased 80,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$24,400.00 ($16,944.44).
- On Thursday, April 28th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 15,264 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,655.52 ($3,233.00).
- On Tuesday, April 26th, Alexander Waislitz bought 111,550 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$35,361.35 ($24,556.49).
- On Friday, April 22nd, Alexander Waislitz purchased 288,450 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$92,304.00 ($64,100.00).
