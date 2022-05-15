Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 455,000 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the April 15th total of 268,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 137.9 days.

Shares of TOSCF stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. Tosoh has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

