TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target Raised to €58.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from €56.00 ($58.95) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.00) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.25.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TTE stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.82. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.