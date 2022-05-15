TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TTE. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.95) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 132,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $2,527,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 42,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

