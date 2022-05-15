TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TTE. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.95) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.
Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 132,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $2,527,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 42,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
