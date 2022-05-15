Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Traeger from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Traeger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.72.

Shares of COOK opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. Traeger has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $28,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

