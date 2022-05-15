Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.32) target price on the stock.

TRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.30) to GBX 319 ($3.93) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 280 ($3.45) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 307 ($3.78) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 400 ($4.93) to GBX 435 ($5.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 338.20 ($4.17).

LON:TRN opened at GBX 302.80 ($3.73) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 251.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 256.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Trainline has a 52 week low of GBX 147.37 ($1.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 458.20 ($5.65). The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.66.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

