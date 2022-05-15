Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

TMCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $805.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, SVP Terry W. Lubben bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Treace sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,050,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,822,790 shares in the company, valued at $25,537,287.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,002 shares of company stock worth $1,587,248. 41.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,298,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

