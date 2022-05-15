TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Short Interest Update

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the April 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of TNET stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.61. 573,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,452. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $181,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $391,406.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,399 shares of company stock worth $6,400,625 over the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 97,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.48.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

