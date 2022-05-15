U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Lifted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,735,000 after purchasing an additional 230,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,336,000 after purchasing an additional 533,240 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,305,000 after purchasing an additional 179,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

Shares of USB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.60. 5,589,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,409,971. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.