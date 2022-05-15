UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.92.

UBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,798,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

