UBS Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €82.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($86.32) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($104.21) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($101.05) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($89.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($92.11) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.58 ($97.45).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €71.30 ($75.05) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €72.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €75.90. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($45.33) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($59.21).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.