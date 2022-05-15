Umbrella Network Trading 44.3% Lower This Week (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $384,977.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 44.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

