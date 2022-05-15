Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the April 15th total of 428,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,546,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNICY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $6.79 on Friday. Unicharm has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.14.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

