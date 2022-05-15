UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the lowest is ($1.69). UroGen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.78) to ($4.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($3.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 572.49% and a negative net margin of 209.30%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on URGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 6,383.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. 246,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,467. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

