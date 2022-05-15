Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Up 95.0% in April

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. 14,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,356. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.00. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $14.58 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 42,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth $108,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.4% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.7% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 36,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

