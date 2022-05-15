USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires 5,758 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.09. 2,131,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,221. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

