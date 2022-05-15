USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires 7,037 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 78,188.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,667,000 after acquiring an additional 190,630 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,371,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,824,000 after acquiring an additional 97,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded up $5.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.61. 1,168,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.25. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.37 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

