USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys Shares of 21,046 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. Brown & Brown comprises about 1.3% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.11.

NYSE BRO traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,197. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day moving average is $66.42.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $463,542.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

