USA Financial Portformulas Corp Grows Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.23. 4,233,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,859,099. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $312.53 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.45.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

