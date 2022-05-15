USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 1.3% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.35. 6,521,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.46. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.39 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

