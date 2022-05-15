USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $1.53 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for approximately 1.3% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.76. 571,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.07 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.09.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

