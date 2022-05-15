USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $1.70 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 201,483.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for about 1.5% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.40. 1,838,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.08. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

