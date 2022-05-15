USA Financial Portformulas Corp Increases Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 28,128.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG traded up $4.54 on Friday, hitting $162.02. 947,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

