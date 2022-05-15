USA Financial Portformulas Corp Raises Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,651 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,501,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,110,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,539,000 after acquiring an additional 309,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,387,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $5.82 on Friday, hitting $231.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,625. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.52. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $221.74 and a 1 year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

