USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.54.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.19. The company had a trading volume of 897,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,559. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.90 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Equifax’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

