UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTAAU opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23. UTA Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $15,075,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,009,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000.

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

