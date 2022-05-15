Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 671,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 990,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,359,000 after acquiring an additional 231,000 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $4.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,555. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $129.27.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

