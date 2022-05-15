Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Has $16.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.46. 5,282,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,124,489. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $93.29 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

