Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Has $887,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after buying an additional 34,365 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,822,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

