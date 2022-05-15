Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Sells 150 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 43,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 16,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 48,306 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 34,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.16.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,782,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,261,994. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.86. The firm has a market cap of $195.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

