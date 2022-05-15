Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 15,708,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,131,354. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

