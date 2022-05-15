Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Raised by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $8.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,505. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $224.16 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

