Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,826,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,282,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.51 and a 200 day moving average of $145.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

