Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) to post ($0.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Vapotherm reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($3.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 97.73%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VAPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

In related news, Director James W. Liken purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,378 shares in the company, valued at $400,446.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,754,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,341,000 after acquiring an additional 66,538 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 1,544,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after acquiring an additional 993,350 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 58,194 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 588,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 133,791 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAPO stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.38.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

