Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires New Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $332.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $349.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $323.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,603 shares of company stock worth $166,308,551 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.76.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

