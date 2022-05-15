Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 825,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $78,490,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,986,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.79 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.63 and a 200-day moving average of $173.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.