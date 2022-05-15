Venus (XVS) Market Cap Tops $57.60 Million

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. Venus has a market capitalization of $57.60 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.73 or 0.00015812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,908.53 or 0.99922462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00037160 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001528 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000885 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.