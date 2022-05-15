Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

VET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $7,252,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,004 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 256,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $821,000. Institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $19.12. 2,510,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,043. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

