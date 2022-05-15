VerusCoin (VRSC) Market Cap Hits $36.42 Million

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001781 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $36.42 million and $16,525.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.14 or 0.00528334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00035815 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,745.23 or 1.96263975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004719 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,333,797 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

