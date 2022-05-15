Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.40.

VERV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Verve Therapeutics stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 835,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,743. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $85,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $92,500,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 637.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 70.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,318,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after acquiring an additional 954,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,259,000 after acquiring an additional 915,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,594,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,551,000 after acquiring an additional 628,747 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

