Viacoin (VIA) Price Up 30.1% Over Last Week

Viacoin (VIA) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0763 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $54,544.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.41 or 0.00227982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016086 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002915 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

